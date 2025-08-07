Dean Cain Says He's Joining ICE After Encouraging Followers to Sign Up

Play video content Fox News

Dean Cain's putting his money where his mouth is ... saying he plans to join ICE as soon as possible -- because he believes it's the right thing to do.

The 'Lois & Clark' actor appeared on Fox News Wednesday night ... telling Jesse Watters he's been in touch with ICE officials and will be sworn in as an agent very soon.

Watters asks Cain squarely if he'll be "hopping out of ICE vans and apprehending guys" ... to which Cain says he'll do whatever ICE Director Todd Lyons wants -- and if that's what it takes, then absolutely.

Dean's decision to join comes after he posted an ICE recruitment video on social media that got a ton of buzz ... encouraging his followers to join the agency and touting the list of benefits that come with the job.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced ICE's hiring age cap has been lifted -- part of the push to recruit 10,000 new officers.

Cain says he hopes former officers and ICE agents step up to help the agency hit its ambitious goal -- something he believes is necessary to fix the country's "broken immigration system."