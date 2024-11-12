Dean Cain Glad Taylor Swift Fans Didn't Sway Election, 'Common Sense Prevailed'

Dean Cain is happy Taylor Swift fans turned out to not be Donald Trump's kryptonite ... because Taylor's endorsement didn't put Kamala Harris in the White House.

The 'Superman' star tell TMZ ... he's pumped Swifties made no difference at the ballot box and in the end "common sense prevailed" in electing Trump president.

Play video content TMZ.com

Dean says voters aren't swayed as much by celebrity endorsements as perhaps they were in the past ... and he says the proof is in the pudding this election season.

Harris had Taylor and tons of Hollywood stars endorse her during the campaign ... with a lot more star-power than on Trump's side ... but Dean says Taylor, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion don't carry much weight politically.

Dean says it's all emblematic of a larger shift in America ... that no one cares what stars think anymore, at least when it comes to politics.

It's pretty interesting ... Dean thinks social media plays a role in this, because the more folks learn about celebs the less they actually like them.

Play video content TMZ.com

With Hollywood losing some of its influence, at least in Dean's view, he says the next generation of actors would be wise to stay out of politics ... for a number of reasons.