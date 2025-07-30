Dean Cain Claims He Was Sexually Harassed on 'Lois & Clark' Set in '90s

Dean Cain made a shocking allegation about his days playing Superman on TV in the 1990s, claiming he was a victim of sexual harassment on set.

The 58-year-old claims he could’ve brought the "biggest sexual harassment lawsuit in Hollywood history" at the time of starring role in the '90s hit TV series, "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman."

Dean made the allegation in a Variety interview ... but kept it vague -- not naming the person he alleges harassed him -- and he declined to reveal further details.

However, the publication hints there were always whispers about shady business behind the scenes, which could explain why the show ended so abruptly after just 4 seasons -- even though Dean wrote scripts for a fifth.

The outlet says the harassment strained Cain’s off-screen relationship with pro volleyball star Gabrielle Reece back then.