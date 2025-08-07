Dean Cain Says He Joined ICE to Support Vilified ICE Agents

Play video content TMZ.com

Dean Cain says he joined up with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement because he wants to support all of the law enforcement officers who are being vilified for doing their jobs.

We spoke with the actor on "TMZ Live" Thursday ... and, we asked him why he decided to go from actor to immigration officer -- a move that only worked out when ICE removed its age restriction.

Dean says he's got a lot of respect for law enforcement ... especially these officers who are caught up in the controversy surrounding the sweeping raids they're conducting.

Cain says his heart goes out to the people living here illegally who aren't committing crimes but are being deported anyway ... but, they aren't supposed to be here -- and, they should leave ASAP instead of hoping ICE doesn't catch up with them.

Dean insists ICE is searching for the worst criminals ... and others are simply getting caught up in the sweeps -- but, that's just the way it is when you break the law and come here without papers. A recent study from the Cato Institute found 65% of people detained by ICE from October 1, 2024 to mid-June this year have never committed a crime.

He goes on to say Trump campaigned on rounding up undocumented immigrants ... and, this is what people voted for.

As for what Cain himself will do for ICE ... Dean says he's ready to run out like Superman and chase down people in the streets -- though he admits he might be more helpful from behind a desk.

As you know ... Cain put out the call for others to join ICE Wednesday -- touting the benefits provided by the federal agency. Hours later, on "Jesse Watters Primetime," Cain said he himself was signing up.