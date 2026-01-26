DHS Says Law-Abiding Fans Have 'Nothing to Fear' At Super Bowl Amid ICE Tensions

The Department of Homeland Security has no plans to steer clear of the Super Bowl, despite tension and unrest after the shootings in Minnesota ... telling TMZ Sports, "Those who are here legally and are not breaking other laws have nothing to fear."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement were reportedly set to carry out immigration enforcement at Super Bowl LX on February 8 in Santa Clara, CA ... but with the controversy surrounding the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, would Homeland Security back off?

Play video content Drop Site News

"DHS is committed to working with our local and federal partners to ensure the Super Bowl is safe for everyone involved, as we do with every major sporting event, including the World Cup," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "Our mission remains unchanged."

"We will not disclose future operations or discuss personnel. Super Bowl security will entail a whole of government response conducted in-line with the U.S. Constitution."

McLaughlin added, "Those who are here legally and are not breaking other laws have nothing to fear."

The widespread protests against ICE escalated on January 7 when Good, 37, was shot and killed by agent Jonathan Ross after blocking a road in Minneapolis.

Pretti -- an ICU nurse for U.S. Veterans Affairs -- was also shot and killed by U.S. Border Patrol agents on a sidewalk in Minneapolis on January 24.