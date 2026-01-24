Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Claims Rioters Bit Off Agent's Finger in Minnesota

A Homeland Security Investigation officer's finger was bitten off by Minneapolis rioters, the Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security says ... and, she shared a picture to prove it.

Asst. Sec. Tricia McClaughlin shared photos of an agent's bloody hand Saturday shortly after Alex Pretti's death at the hands of a DHS agent ... followed by a photo which appears to show the tip of his finger in a plastic jar.

These photos are intense, so click on them at your own risk ... but it's a gruesome and bloody scene -- which McClaughlin writes was caused by "rioters" at the scene.

McClaughlin says the agent will lose the finger ... and, she also shares photos of the two alleged rioters who DHS is claiming were involved in the incident. They have not yet released their names or revealed which one actually bit the digit.

As you know ... protests have been persistent in the city and state over the last few weeks amid the heightened presence of ICE and Border Patrol agents in the state.

Protesters came out in force early Saturday after the shooting ... despite freezing temperatures. Police broke up early protests using tear gas, but people are still gathering and likely will be all night.

DHS officials have said Pretti was shot after he approached agents with a firearm ... though they haven't said if he brandished it at the officers. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has already labeled Pretti a domestic terrorist.