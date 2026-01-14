DHS Says ICE Agent Who Killed Renee Good Suffered Internal Bleeding

Jonathan Ross -- the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good while she was behind the wheel of her car in Minneapolis last week -- reportedly suffered internal bleeding from their confrontation ... according to Trump administration officials.

Two unnamed U.S. officials told CBS News Ross sustained an injury to his torso, but did not divulge how extensive the bleeding was. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the report of the injury, CBS News reports.

Play video content

As you know ... Ross shot Good in traffic on a residential street in Minneapolis on January 7. Good appeared to try to drive away from the scene as ICE officers ordered her out of her Honda Pilot. Ross, standing at the front of her vehicle, fired shots at Good, fatally striking her in the head. Video appears to show physical contact between Ross and the vehicle.

Tuesday night, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News Digital ... "There is currently no basis for a criminal civil rights investigation." The incident was being investigated by the FBI ... the bureau excluded Minnesota state investigators from the case last week.

The Trump Administration maintains Ross shot Good in self-defense.

In the aftermath of the shooting, GoFundMe campaigns have been launched for each party involved. The campaign for Ross has raised more than $700K since it launched over the weekend. The fundraiser benefiting Good's wife and son has surpassed $1 million.

It's unclear if Ross will be able to accept his donations, as federal government employees can't receive any supplementations to their salaries as compensation for their services, according to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.