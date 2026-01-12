ICE Agent Hilariously Slips on Ice in Minnesota, Ironic Spill Caught On Video

Talk about slipping up on the job ... an ICE agent in Minnesota took a brutal spill on actual ice, went flying -- and yes, the satisfyingly ironic wipeout was all caught on camera!

With tensions already on thin ice in Minnesota following the recent ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good, one fired-up agent forgot the basics of winter survival ... charging down the street during an immigration raid over the weekend -- only to be swiftly humbled by the slick, frozen pavement, which sent him sprawling.

ICE agent slip on ice in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/9d097WiWtg — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) January 12, 2026 @OunkaOnX

It’s a hilarious watch -- the agent completely wipes out, lands hard on his butt, and the surrounding protesters instantly break into cheers, reveling in his very public embarrassment.

The agent jumps back to his feet, but whatever had him so heated clearly melts away -- he retreats to his car with a careful little shuffle, 'cause y’know, ice and easy does it ... pride bruised and traction officially lost.