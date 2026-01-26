Fans Shout 'F*** ICE' After Alex Pretti Moment of Silence At Timberwolves Game

A moment of silence for Alex Pretti was held at the Minnesota Timberwolves' home game on Sunday -- and as soon as it ended, some fans in attendance used it as an opportunity to shout "F*** ICE" for all to hear.

As we previously reported, the Wolves' matchup with the Golden State Warriors was postponed following Pretti's death to "prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community" amid all the unrest that followed the fatal incident.

When the two teams took the court a day later, tensions were clearly still high. In a recorded video of the tribute, multiple people are heard voicing their opposition to ICE.

That wasn't the only moment during the game that had people talking. During a break in the action ... the Target Center put on a dunk show with the fans ... with the dunkers wearing "ICE OUT" t-shirts.

Golden State would go on to win the contest 111-95, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters postgame that the atmosphere of the game was "one of the most bizarre, sad games I've ever been a part of."

"You could feel in the somber atmosphere. Their team, we can tell they were struggling with everything going on."

Stephen Curry said he was "glued to the TV" watching the protesters make their way through the city.

"It was beautiful to see that turnout," Curry said.

As for members of the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards was asked if he had a message for the community after everything they've been through, to which he said, "I just love Minnesota."

"All the love and support that they show me. So I'm behind whatever they with. I don't really have social media, so I'm not in tune with everything. But I've heard about the stuff that's going on. Me and my family definitely praying for everybody."