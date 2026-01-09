Fan Screams 'F*** ICE' During T'Wolves Moment of Silence for Renee Nicole Good

The Minnesota Timberwolves' pregame moment of silence honoring Renee Nicole Good on Thursday was disrupted when a fan shouted "F*** ICE" -- a remark that drew loud cheers from many in the packed arena.

It happened before the T'Wolves tipped off against the Cavaliers at the Target Center in Minneapolis, the city where Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent after a clash with the feds just two days earlier.

The T'Wolves opted to honor the 37-year-old before the game ... when a fan expressed his frustrations toward U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"F*** ICE!" the fan shouted during the silence, with the outburst drawing scattered applause from some of the 17,000 inside the building.

The guy who yelled wasn't alone. In fact, moments before, another person was heard screaming, "Go home, ICE."

The Minnesota Timberwolves held a moment of silence for the liberal woman who attempted to run over ICE agents with her vehicle..



Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/JArb2DnpTj — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 9, 2026 @iAnonPatriot

Good -- a mother of three -- was fatally shot on Wednesday after attempting to "weaponize her vehicle" and run over an ICE agent, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who says the shooting was textbook self-defense.

The incident has sparked a heated debate over the use of force in this case.

The FBI is currently investigating.

#bluesky or reddit dont want you to see this angle of the Minnesota shooting that clearly shows Renee Good striking the ICE officer before he begins firing pic.twitter.com/0KX9zFcwmD — Mr. Vibrating 🌲 (@Section_21) January 8, 2026 @Section_21