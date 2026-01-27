Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert Slam DHS Over Alex Pretti Death

Play video content ABC

Jimmy Kimmel and his late-night colleague Stephen Colbert ain't backin' down against the Trump admin ... ripping into the Department of Homeland Security and ICE following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti over the weekend.

Jimmy gave an emotional plea to Americans to watch the video of Pretti's demise in Minneapolis ... describing the federal agents who killed Pretti as a "gang of poorly-trained, shamefully-led, mask-wearing goons." It's all in the clip -- he says Americans must agree that the chaotic video of Pretti's shooting death is not the "law and order" Trump supporters voted for ... and the proof is all there.

He then chokes up as he lets the city of Minneapolis and Pretti's family know they're not alone.

Play video content CBS

Stephen's approach greatly contradicts Jimmy's -- he came out swinging at the top of his show ... proudly declaring "f**k ICE!" ... which drew a huge applause from his audience. Similarly to Kimmel, he went on to share he believes Pretti's death was absolutely heinous.

As you know, Pretti is the 2nd American shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis this month.