Donald Trump Debuts New Weight-Lifting Dance Move That Melania 'Hates'

President Donald Trump's dancing is so unpresidential ... according to his own wife, Melania.

POTUS made the admission during his remarks Tuesday at the House GOP retreat at the Kennedy Center.

In the middle of complaining about female weightlifters, DT went on a tangent about one of the First Lady's pet peeves.

He revealed, "She hates when I dance." According to DT, Melania tells him, "Darling, it's not presidential."

Of course, Donald is convinced people actually like him cutting a rug. While the First Lady tried to explain to him the crowds are "just being nice," he contends that's not true.

He insisted ... "The place goes crazy. They're screaming, 'Dance! Please, dance!'"

When he returned to the topic he started with, Donald flailed his arms, pretending to be under an Olympic barbell.

Watch the video ... he creates a whole scenario where a hypothetical female weightlifter struggles with a weight that a male weightlifter has no trouble with ... and he seems to admit he wants to be more offensive -- he says "effusive" but that makes no sense in this context.