CA Gov. Candidate Eric Swalwell Cancels Town Hall, Denies Inappropriate Behavior

California congressman and gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell is coming under fire for claims he's acted inappropriately with female staffers ... something he denies, but bailing on a town hall in the aftermath is raising eyebrows.

Several left-leaning influencers have recently made the unsubstantiated allegations, posting statements and videos on social media.

Swalwell's camp told POLITICO the claims are a "false, outrageous rumor" made by "flailing opponents who have sadly teamed up with MAGA conspiracy theorists," saying the whole thing is an attempt to tank his gubernatorial run because he's "the frontrunner in this race."

But here's the thing ... the claims have been vague, and no news organizations have verified them, multiple outlets report -- so it's kind of an intense denial, considering.

Swalwell cancelled last night's town hall in Palm Desert, CA because he was sick ... at least that's what his rep told KRON4.