Florida Candidate James Fishback Says He Prefers Playing Black Characters in 'GTA'

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'Grand Theft Auto' has a big fan in Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback, but he's real particular about the video game, saying he prefers being Black while committing crimes ... in the game.

You gotta see Fishback's appearance on "The Matan Show" podcast, where the host grills him about "GTA 5" ... and James offers, "I preferred playing the Black characters ... it felt more authentic."

The wannabe governor's racially charged crack didn't exactly get a lot of pushback on the pod ... but, the comment is just one in a string of controversial situations for Fishback, in and out of politics..

Back in 2022, his company, Incubate Debate -- which puts together debate tournaments and other events at the middle and high school level -- had a working relationship with Broward County School District, which ended after Fishback was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Fishback has denied the claims against him ... and he's also disputed ever working with the school district.

Play video content TMZ.com

Then, earlier this year, Fishback hopped on "TMZ Live," referring to OnlyFans models as "whores" and proposing a 50% sin tax on income OF stars make while living in the Sunshine State.