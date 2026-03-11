Gavin Newsom Takes Shot at Pete Hegseth For $93 Billion Spending Spree

Gavin Newsom is having some fun at the expense of Pete Hegseth, slamming the Department of War Secretary for going on a $93 billion taxpayer-funded spending spree to buy pricey steaks, lobsters and crabs.

The California Governor, and likely 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, ripped Hegseth for his lavish spending habits during the last month of the fiscal year in September 2025, according to government watchdog Open the Books. The watchdog highlighted that Hegseth's bulk purchases were the largest of any federal agency since 2008.

As a result, Newsom's press office took a monster-size shot at Hegseth, writing in all caps on X Tuesday, “HEGSETH BLOWING $93 BILLION OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS IN 1 MONTH !!”

Newsom also gave Hegseth crap about his shopping binge after the Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS posted an AI image of Hegseth kicking back while surrounded by lobster tail, ribeye steak and Alaskan king crab.

Breaking it all down, the Department of War reportedly spent $6.9 million on lobster, $15.1 million on steak, and $2 million on crab. The agency also splurged on a $98,329 Steinway & Sons grand piano for the Air Force chief of staff’s residence.