Gavin Newsom Slams California Haters on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Shouts Out TMZ

Gavin Newsom gave all those California haters on the right a piece of his mind on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," saying they all have Fox News derangement while also giving a shoutout to TMZ!

The California governor sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night's show — and, at one point during their discussion, Jimmy guided the convo to the Golden State.

Jimmy asked Gavin where people are getting their news about California, implying their getting bad info about the state. Newsom responded, "Well Fox derangement ... it's 24/7 the California derangement syndrome."

Newsom also slammed Fox and other networks as pure propaganda for always focusing on what's wrong. Gavin said those networks broadcast negative California stories because the state's success runs contrary to their world view.

As Gavin rattled off the state's accomplishments, Jimmy quickly chimed in, adding to the list, "The TMZ Tour." Gavin agreed, and even repeated Jimmy's words.