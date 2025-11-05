Gavin Newsom Posts Meme Video of Himself, Other Dems Wrestling Republicans

California Governor Gavin Newsom celebrated his fellow Democrats leaping from the top rope and scoring a big win on election night ... sharing a clip where he and his compatriots are wrestling Republicans.

Newsom posted the meme clip late Tuesday night after polls across the country closed ... and, it kicks off with him and former President Barack Obama taking out the trash -- smashing a receptacle over President Donald Trump's head.

Congressman from New York Hakeem Jeffries jumps in to help his fellow pols in the melee ... taking on Speaker of the House Mike Johnson -- and, AOC even gets in on the fun, too.

Newsom captioned the post, "Now that's what we call a takedown" ... clearly referencing his party's domination of multiple elections this week. Prop 50 is projected to pass in California, allowing the state to redraw congressional district lines and offset similar changes made in Texas earlier this year.

Democrats won the governorships in Virginia and New Jersey, and Zohran Mamdani -- a very progressive politician -- was elected the 111th mayor of New York City over former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

It was a political beatdown by Democrats this week ... but, POTUS may have the last laugh in a real ring -- 'cause we talked with former wrestler Tyrus on our "Inside the Ring" podcast, and he says it's possible the prez hops back in the squared circle for another bout in the future!