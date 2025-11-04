Hakeem Jeffries Says Republicans Are Treating Shutdown Like Tax-Funded Vacation

Play video content TMZ.com

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries stopped by "TMZ Live" on the 35th day of the government shutdown Tuesday ... telling us Republicans have been on a taxpayer-funded vacation while Democrats have been reporting to Capitol Hill, hoping to hash out a deal.

With the shutdown now the longest on record in U.S. history, our Harvey Levin has been gaining traction with his new political movement, OWTA -- "Out With Their Asses." And he explained to Jeffries why he thinks every congressional office should be up for grabs.

Harvey said, "It seems like you, as a body, are not suited to run the government because you guys are at loggerheads."

But for Jeffries -- seeing as how Republicans control the House, Senate, and presidency -- they own this shutdown.

He says Democrats want to have a bipartisan discussion about enacting a spending bill "that actually makes life better for the American people, particularly as it relates to the high cost of living." He added, "Donald Trump promised to lower the cost of living on Day 1 -- nothing has happened."

Our Charles Latibeaudiere pointed out just him telling us that is kind of part of the problem ... "With all due respect, none of you are doing your jobs, because you keep saying it to the media ... but nobody in Washington is talking about those pressure points to each other."

That's what led to Harvey's OWTA movement in the first place.

But Jefferies disagreed, saying, "How is it the case that House Republicans canceled votes for 6 consecutive weeks?" accusing them of being absent in the country's time of need.

Jeffries insists he and his party have been showing up, while Republicans are nowhere to be found.

Still, Jeffries didn't exactly rule out the OWTA sentiment, saying that no one in the House of Representatives owns their seat.