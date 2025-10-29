Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says 'OWTA' Won't Work Because Voters Want Their Representatives

Play video content TMZ.com

Representative Jasmine Crockett says the "Out With Their Asses" rallying cry might be gaining steam online, but it won't change a darn thing at the polls ... 'cause voters want everyone but their own representatives gone!

The congresswoman stopped by "TMZ Live" Wednesday to chat with Harvey and Charles about OWTA ... the political movement Harvey's working hard to get off the ground which calls on voters to replace all 535 members of Congress in the next election cycle because of the lengthy government shutdown.

Play video content TMZ.com

Crockett says she understands why Harvey's recent rant is going viral ... 'cause she thinks many voters are feeling the same anger and frustration -- but, she ultimately doesn't believe it will result in change.

The representative from Texas says many people may want change in Congress at large ... but they still love their own representatives ... so they want everyone except their two senators and representative in the House gone. She adds no one on Capitol Hill is scared of possibly losing their seat because of OWTA.

Of course, Jasmine notes, if that's the case then we're gonna end up with the same 535 reps in the legislature ... so, it's a moot point.

Meanwhile, Crockett's still blasting the Republican Party for the shutdown ... claiming it's President Donald Trump and his cronies creating issues -- like paying ICE agents instead of air traffic controllers, and refusing to release millions in emergency funds for people on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program -- even though Democrats could agree to a continuing resolution to reopen the government and negotiate from there.

Play video content TMZ.com