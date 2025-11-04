Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips Government Shutdown, 'Tired of the Pissing Contest'

Play video content ABC

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is blaming the government shutdown on male lawmakers in Washington, D.C. ... she says it boils down to a "pissing contest" ... and she's sick and tired of what's going on between Republicans and Democrats.

The Congresswoman from Georgia ripped her male colleagues Tuesday in an appearance on ABC's "The View" ... telling the all-female panel she felt comfortable calling out the men because she was surrounded by women.

MTG says the federal government shutdown -- now in its 35th day -- is an "embarrassment," ... adding Congress should be in session and working every day just like everyone else.

She made a point to say she was not taking a paycheck, unlike many of her colleagues who are still getting paid while other federal workers are not.

MTG even pointed the finger at Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

