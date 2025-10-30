Air Traffic Controller Says Fears About Flying During Shutdown Are Justified

Play video content TMZ.com

An air traffic controller working two jobs through the government shutdown isn't trying to alarm flyers ... but, he thinks a mental lapse on the part of another ATC is possible given the current issues in he field.

We spoke with Jack Criss -- an air traffic controller with more than 15 years of experience in the field -- on "TMZ Live" Thursday ... and, he told us he has a friend who refused to fly to visit him because she feared getting on a plane amid the increased stress on other controllers.

Criss tells us he's a safety advocate, and he always gives 100% focus to his job when he's working ... but, he could see a situation where an air traffic controller -- worried about not receiving any pay, while also dealing with other personal issues -- could screw up and end up hurting a lot of people.

Basically, Criss says this is unlikely ... but, not impossible -- just another reason the shutdown needs to end.

As for him personally, Jack says he worked 8 AM to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday as a controller ... but, he's also putting in work as a DoorDash delivery driver from 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM every day after work and 8-10 hours on both Saturday and Sunday.

It's a ton of hours ... and, the longer the shutdown goes on, the harder it is for Criss to do both. Jack says he's had a long tenure in the field ... but, even he's considering switching fields over the insecurity.

Criss says young employees who haven't held the job for as long are certainly feeling strained ... like a woman he's training who just had a baby months ago -- who he says told him she's not sure she made the right choice in her career path.

Harvey and Charles mentioned the new political movement they're pushing -- "OWTA" or "Out With Their Asses" -- which calls on voters to vote out all incumbent members of Congress because of the shutdown. Criss says it's a "groovy" idea ... though he doesn't sound convinced that it's a realistic one.

