Trump Complains About Turbulence, Jokes People Will Think He's Got the Shakes

Play video content

Air Force One served up a bumpy ride for President Donald Trump Thursday ... and he wanted to get ahead of the inevitable rumors that could crop up.

While conducting interviews during the flight back from his Asian tour, Trump was practically fighting to stay upright through a patch of turbulence. Ever mindful of optics, he pretty hilariously called it out.

Referring to himself in third person, Trump joked, "They're gonna be watching Trump. They're gonna say, 'He didn't look too good. He's got the shakes.' I don't have the shakes, but people are gonna think I do."

Clutching a door frame, Trump suggested maybe they should've pushed his meeting with the press back a little bit, kidding, "The interviews are tough enough without your life being threatened."

The flight marked the conclusion of Trump's 3-country tour of Asia, which included Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea. The South Korea leg of the trip markedly featured a meeting with China's leader Xi Jinping -- their first since Trump returned to the White House.