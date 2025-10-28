Donald Trump Claims, 'I Don't Like Good-Looking People'

Play video content Fox News

President Trump's ad lib's are already, umm ... legendary, and his latest has him tossing some tongue-in-cheek shade at attractive people -- which would be quite the 180 for him.

DT told U.S. troops Tuesday in Japan, "I don't like good-looking people. I never liked good-looking people. I'll be honest with you. I've never admitted that before. But see, I'm allowed to -- we won at the Supreme Court thing based on merit. You know about that, right?"

POTUS then went on to talk about how everything in America is now based on merit and nothing else ... seemingly lumping good-looking people in with his fave acronym, DEI hires.

The improv moment made zero sense since it came after he said he saw so many good-looking people among the troops, but also said, "I look at you and I see nothing but merit."

Go figure!

Notably, Trump is a former owner of the Miss Universe Organization, and famously bragged about his daughter Ivanka's good looks in a 2004 interview with Howard Stern, saying, "My daughter is beautiful -- Ivanka."

In fact, when Howard asked if he could call Ivanka "a piece of a**," Trump responded, "Yeah."

Trump's Japan stop is his second in a 3-country tour of Asia, which includes Malaysia and South Korea, where he'll meet with China's leader Xi Jinping.