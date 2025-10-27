Donald Trump Doesn't Rule Out Third Term, Says He Won't Be Vice President

Donald Trump isn't ruling out a third run for president ... and he's making it clear he has zero interest in being anyone's VP.

The prez spoke to reporters Monday aboard Air Force One en route to Japan ... when he was asked about Steve Bannon's recent comments, claiming there are plans for Trump to run and potentially win a third term in 2028.

Trump on running for a third term: "I would love to do it."



Q: "You're not ruling out a third term?"



Trump: "Am I not ruling it out? You'll have to tell me." pic.twitter.com/EbRgYfvtRI — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 27, 2025 @BulwarkOnline

Trump says "I would love to do it" when pressed about the potential presidential bid ... adding, "I have my best numbers ever."

A reporter follows up asking if he's "not ruling it out" ... and DT replies, "Am I not ruling it out? You'll have to tell me."

Trump then takes aim at the Democrats, saying, ""All I can tell you is that we have a great, a great group of people, which they don't," before ripping into Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ... referring to both as "low IQ."

Q: "One theory on how you might try to serve a third term is that you could run as the VP."



Trump: "Yeah, I'd be allowed to do that...You'd be allowed to do that, but I wouldn't wanna, I wouldn't do it...I would rule that out because it's too cute. I think the people wouldn't… pic.twitter.com/tfdNRTykD6 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 27, 2025 @BulwarkOnline

Trump is then asked about a theory floating around that could keep him in the White House -- by running as vice president -- but he quickly shuts that down, calling it "too cute" and saying "it wouldn't be right."