Kamala Harris Teases Presidential Run

Kamala Harris isn't ruling out a presidential run.

The former VP says she could "possibly" be the next president in an interview set to air on BBC Sunday morning, teasing that she may throw her hat back in the ring in the future.

While she insists she has not yet decided if she's going to run for the presidency -- nor when that would be if she did jump in -- she confirms she's "not done" and brushes aside polls that say her chances are unfavorable.

She also notes there are "many ways to serve" ... which means she could push her causes without even stepping foot in the White House.