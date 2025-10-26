TIME Magazine Releases New Donald Trump Cover After Photo Backlash

TIME Releases New Cover Following His Criticism Of Past Photo

Time Magazine has dropped a new version of its November 10 issue featuring President Donald Trump just weeks after the former president criticized the original cover ima

The publication rolled out the updated edition, showcasing a more flattering portrait of Trump seated in the Oval Office with his hands clasped under his chin, beneath the headline "Trump's World."

The new photo replaces the earlier version, which showed Trump gazing upward into the sky under the caption "His Triumph."

Trump took to Truth Social on October 14, fuming, "They 'disappeared' my hair ... and had something floating on top of my head that looked like a small crown. Really weird!" He added, "This may be the Worst Photo of All Time."

The refreshed cover accompanies TIME's in-depth feature and interview with Trump about his role in brokering the Gaza-Israel ceasefire deal.

Trump, who has graced over 40 TIME covers, maintains a long history with the magazine. His latest appearance adds to a decades-long relationship marked by both controversy and fascination.