Tyrus Says Trump Could Be Part Of Cena’s Final Match, Fires Back at 'Whiny Babies'

Donald Trump Could Be Part Of Cena's Last Match

John Cena's final match could come with a biiiiig twist -- President Donald Trump -- according to former WWE star turned FOX News personality, Tyrus ... who says don't be shocked if POTUS is part of the finish itself!

The outspoken pundit joined TMZ’s Inside The Ring this week ... and didn’t hesitate when asked if 45/47, a WWE Hall of Famer, would actually attend.

“A thousand percent,” Tyrus said. “If he says he’s going, he’s going. It’s an indecent thing — and that’s not by mistake. He might even be in the finish.”

Tyrus also responded to the critics saying it's a bad idea for DJT to be involved in the match.

“You take all the whiny baby, I-hate-him crap — years from now, when all this media BS is over, people will say, ‘I remember where I was when John Cena wrestled and the President of the United States was there.’ That’s not a small thing.”

Tyrus says whether fans love or hate Trump, it would still be a historic moment — calling it “a feather in your cap” for everyone involved.

He added that Trump, who even wrote the foreword for Tyrus' new book, “What It Is, America,” remains a genuine wrestling fan.