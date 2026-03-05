Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales Admits to Affair With Staffer After Her Death

Play video content

Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales is finally fessing up to having an affair with a staffer who committed suicide last year by setting herself on fire.

The embattled GOP rep sat for an interview with conservative talk show host Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo that was released Wednesday night. During their chat, Gonzales acknowledged having the affair with his staffer, possibly violating the rules of the House of Representatives.

Gonzales said he had a lapse in judgement and made a mistake, noting "there was a lack of faith" and he has now taken "full responsibility for those actions." Despite his philandering, Gonzales says he has reconciled with his wife Angel, with whom he shares 6 children. The Congressman added ... God has forgiven him and his faith is as strong as ever.

But his troubles aren't going away ... The House Ethics Committee has put together a panel to investigate Gonzales for alleged sexual misconduct and inappropriate favoritism.

The panel will make a determination on whether Gonzales “violated the Code of Official Conduct or any law, rule, regulation, or other applicable standard of conduct” regarding the accusations against him.

As you know, Gonzales has been dogged for months by allegations he had an affair with staffer Regina Santos-Aviles, who died in 2025 after setting herself on fire.

Gonzales denied the affair, saying the rumors were “completely untruthful." Then the San Antonio Express-News published screenshots of text messages from Santos-Aviles to another staffer admitting she had an "affair with our boss."

Her widower released more text messages revealing Gonzales had asked Santos Aviles to send a “sexy pic." But Santos-Aviles refused, telling Gonzales he was “going too far.”

Meanwhile, Gonzales is fighting for his political career while running for his Southwestern Texas seat again in a primary against conservative Brandon Herrera. The two candidates have a runoff on May 26.