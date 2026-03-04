Ex-MLB Star Mark Teixeira Wins Texas Congressional Primary

Mark Teixeira is trading the batter’s box for the ballot box -- and his first big political test is already in the books.

The former MLB slugger won the Republican primary for Texas’ 21st congressional district Tuesday night ... securing more than 61% of the vote in a crowded 12-candidate field and avoiding a runoff.

“This is a huge victory, and I’m truly honored to have such strong support from the people of TX-21,” Teixeira posted on X. “Thank you! I’m so grateful to everyone who voted, put in the work, donated, and especially prayed for us along the way.”

The seat is currently held by Chip Roy, who’s stepping aside to run for Texas attorney general. Teixeira will now face Democratic candidate Kristin Hook in the November general election.

The 45-year-old said his campaign is "going to run a strong race and win big in November" … while also giving a shoutout to his wife, Leigh, and their three kids for standing by him every step of the way.

Teixeira -- who was born and raised in Maryland but now lives near Austin -- announced his candidacy last August, saying he was “ready to fight for Texas families, conservative principles and the America First agenda.”

He also received a major boost last month when President Donald Trump endorsed him, calling the former big leaguer a “total winner.”

Before stepping into politics, Teixeira spent 14 seasons in the majors with the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees -- racking up 409 home runs and 1,298 RBIs, along with three All-Star selections, five Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers.