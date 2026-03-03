Braves' Jurickson Profar Facing 162-Game Suspension Over PED Violation

A year after Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jurickson Profar served an 80-game suspension for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drugs policy ... he's staring down the barrel of yet another ban after reportedly testing positive for a PED once again.

Jeff Passan was the first to report the news, saying the 33-year-old is the sixth player to receive a season-long punishment since the league increased the penalty for second-time offenders.

It is unclear what Profar was popped for. He was suspended in 2025 for human chorionic gonadotropin, a hormone made during pregnancy that can raise testosterone production, but it'll be a costly suspension for the 11-year veteran.

He will be forced to forego the $15 million salary he was set to earn in the second year of his three-year contract with the Braves. He will also be ineligible for the postseason should Atlanta make it that far, and he won't be allowed to play in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Profar was slated to play for the Netherlands and was even in the lineup for their exhibition against the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday afternoon ... but was scratched from the lineup.

While he has yet to comment on this recent development ... he said last year that he "would never willingly take a banned substance" -- but accepted MLB's ruling at the time.