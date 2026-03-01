Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Letting Fiancée Ahna Mac Run Wedding Planning, ‘That’s Her Wedding!’

Play video content TMZ.com

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is officially off the market … but don’t expect the Yankees star to be knee-deep in seating charts and floral arrangements.

TMZ Sports caught up with Jazz and his fiancée, Ahnalys Santiago, earlier this month in West Hollywood and asked the happy couple how they're doing post-engagement … and when it comes to wedding planning, the MLB slugger made it clear he’s taking a backseat.

“He’s barely a part of it, but it’s coming along, though,” she teased.

Jazz didn’t argue.

“I’m letting her do it. That’s her wedding,” he quipped -- before Ahnalys quickly corrected him: “It’s ours.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Chisholm popped the question to Ahnalys, a singer and influencer better known as Ahna Mac, on Christmas under the Northern Lights in Finland. And they said (almost) married life has not changed much -- at least not between them.

“I’ve been to every single game since I met him, but (being engaged) feels the same,” she said. “We’re the same, but now I’m a fiancée … we’ve been close like this, but maybe it brought us closer.”

Of course, not everyone online has been cheering for the couple … but Ahna isn’t sweating it.

“Happy people ain’t hatin’ and hatin’ people ain’t happy,” she told us. “I wish everyone the best, even the ones that’s hating on us.”

Chisholm is fresh off a career year -- blasting a personal-best 31 homers and swiping 31 bags for the Yankees, earning his second All-Star selection and first Silver Slugger Award.

Now, the Bahamas-born second baseman is gearing up to represent Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic and looking forward to another standout season in the Bronx.

“I just can’t help but get that gut feeling -- it’s going to be an amazing year,” Chisholm told reporters at Spring Training on Thursday.