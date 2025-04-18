Jazz Chisholm Suspended One Game For Social Media Post During Yankees Game

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has landed in some hot water following the Yankees' Thursday night matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays ... not for his actions on the field -- but for a social media post he published in the middle of their game.

MLB made the announcement Friday afternoon ... saying Chisholm Jr. received the one-game suspension and "an undisclosed fine" for violating the league's social media policy.

Jazz Chisholm was ejected after this strike three call pic.twitter.com/qfBB5m49q0 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 18, 2025 @TalkinYanks

He will not serve the suspension Friday ... as he's appealing the league's ruling. The second baseman can continue to play until the process is complete.

The situation stems from a missed strike call that went against the 27-year-old in the seventh inning -- which led to him getting ejected for arguing with the umpire.

Once he made his way into the locker room, he picked up his phone and fired off a post ... saying the call was "Not even f***ing close!"

The problem is ... players are not allowed to use electronic devices during the game -- and while he technically wasn't in the game, the contest was very much ongoing.

He deleted the tweet ... but the damage was already done.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Chisholm Jr. understands he has to do better at controlling his emotions ... and it can be looked at as a growth opportunity for him.

