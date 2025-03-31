Jazz Chisholm Defends Yankees' Torpedo Bats, Says They're Within Regulation

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm isn't mincing words when it comes to the team's viral torpedo bats ... saying they are well within MLB regulations -- and calling the fans making a big deal out of them "idiots."

Chisholm took to his X account during the team's off day to address the first big controversy of the Major League Baseball season ... saying the Bronx Bombers aren't breaking any rules with their new equipment.

Okay explanation the barrel is bigger and within mlb regulation! For the idiots that say it’s moved to the label you’re an idiot! Nobody is trying to get jammed you just move the wood from the parts you don’t use to the parts you do! You’re welcome no more stress for y’all ! — Jazz Chisholm Jr (@j_chisholm3) March 31, 2025 @j_chisholm3

"For the idiots that say it's moved to the label you're an idiot!" Chisholm said. "Nobody is trying to get jammed you just move the wood from the parts you don't use to the parts you do!"

The 27-time World Series champions raised plenty of eyebrows when the team's broadcast first talked about their new bats ... which came about after their analytics department did a study on their shortstop, Anthony Volpe, and his swing.

Michael Kay explains that the Yankees made new bats "where they moved a lot of the wood into the label so the harder part of the bat is going to strike the ball."



Seems relevant today... pic.twitter.com/cpldzigdrT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 29, 2025 @awfulannouncing

The impact of the bats can't be denied. The team launched 15 home runs over the course of the first three games, which tied an MLB record for most dingers in that same stretch.

Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill had an issue with the bats, saying it's "terrible," but Padres third baseman Manny Machado had a different opinion on them -- admitting he was hoping to get his hands on his own before Monday's first pitch against the Guardians.

"They should send a few [torpedo bats] over here if they're gonna be hitting homers like that."