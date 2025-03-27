Yankees' Aaron Boone Says Team Has 'Heavy Hearts' After Brett Gardner's Son's Death

Opening Day 2025 has arrived for the New York Yankees ... and while there's always excitement leading into a new season, the team's manager said the players will take the field with "heavy hearts" following the shocking death of former star Brett Gardner's 14-year-old son.

Aaron Boone spoke with the media ahead of first pitch at Yankee Stadium ... and he said the athletes will have Miller on their minds throughout the season.

"I talk to our guys a lot about perspective," he said. "While this matters so much to us, it's our livelihood, we pour so much into this, so many people care about it, it's baseball. I really think it's important we reflect on that every now and then when we get consumed with this."

Alongside the Opening Day festivities, the team will hold a moment of silence for Miller -- days after he passed away at a resort in Costa Rica.

The 52-year-old skipper said his teenage daughter had a relationship with the former Yankees outfielder's sons ... and he's seen the impact the death has had on his kids.

"I think we can all imagine how difficult that is right now for the Gardner family," Boone said. "So it'll be with heavy hearts that we take the field today, and really all year."

Gardner -- who played in pinstripes for 14 seasons -- announced his son's passing on Sunday ... revealing Miller and other family members fell ill at the same time during their vacation.

"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile," the Gardners said. "He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."