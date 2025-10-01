Jazz Chisholm Gives Cold Shoulder After Being Left Off Yankees' Starting Lineup

Yankees star Jazz Chisholm wasn't hiding his frustrations after his name was left out of the starting nine for New York's AL Wild Card opener -- turning his back to reporters when he was asked about the move during his postgame media session.

Yanks manager Aaron Boone had fans scratching their heads after the 27-year-old wasn't slotted in at second base during their Game 1 loss to the Boston Red Sox ... with Amed Rosario getting the nod against lefty Garrett Crochet.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was asked if he was surprised about not being in the starting lineup for Game 1



"I guess, yeah" pic.twitter.com/Nw5ooUX9qf — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 1, 2025 @snyyankees

When asked if he was surprised by the decision ... Chisholm said, "I guess yeah," as he rummaged through his locker.

The 30/30 hitter said Boone texted him Monday night about not starting against Boston's ace ... adding, "We gotta do whatever we gotta do to win, right?"

"That's how I look at it."

Some former Yankee players expressed their frustration with the call to leave him out ... with Cameron Maybin and Clint Frazier saying no matter what, teams gotta put their best lineup on the field come postseason.

Jazz did enter the game as a defensive substitute in the 8th inning. He got a chance to drive in runs with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth ... but hit a fly ball to right field to end the game with the bases loaded.