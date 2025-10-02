Jazz Chisholm Says He Played 'MLB: The Show' To Get Over Wild Card Loss

New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm was not in the best of moods Tuesday night after being left out of the lineup in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series ... but the secret medicine to get out of that funk?? Beating the crap out of someone in "MLB: The Show!!!"

Chisholm shared his remedy following the Yanks' 4-3 win in Game 2 ... which sets up a winner-takes-all scenario for Thursday.

How did Jazz Chisholm Jr. get over last night's loss? "I played MLB The Show and mercy ruled someone. That's how I get my stress off" 😭



Jazz's team is called the New York Aliens and the lineup features himself, Ken Griffey Jr., and Jimmy Rollins, among others pic.twitter.com/NOqu6Ud4T8 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 2, 2025 @snyyankees

Jazz -- who crossed the plate as the go-ahead run in the 8th inning -- was asked how he got over the disappointment of Tuesday's loss ... and he said all it took was firing up the console.

"I played 'MLB: The Show' and mercy-ruled someone," Chisholm said. "That's how I get my stress off."

He played the squad he built himself for Diamond Dynasty ... and it's a pretty stacked team, if we're being honest -- including himself, Ken Griffey Jr. and Jimmy Rollins.

It was a far cry from the scenes in the team's locker room the night prior ... when he answered questions about not being in the starting lineup with his back to reporters.

When asked if there was any tension between him and manager Aaron Boone, he said that has never been the case.

"There was never a problem between me and Aaron Boone. He's been my manager all year and I've stood behind him all year.



We always have disagreements - I mean, I played third base this year and we had a little bit of a disagreement in that - but at the end of the day, I always… pic.twitter.com/7DZ7hAs8CN — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 2, 2025 @snyyankees

"He knows I'm a passionate player and he knows I wear my feelings on my sleeve. He knows that I'm here to compete."