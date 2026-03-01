Longtime MLB Ump Jim Joyce Weighs In On Computer-Called Balls & Strikes

Play video content TMZSports.com

This Major League Baseball season will be different than any in the league's 120+ year history, 'cause a computer will, in part, call balls and strikes ... but is it a good thing?!

That's the question we posed to longtime MLB umpire Jim Joyce, who worked 30 seasons in the Big Leagues, including three World Series, and was widely regarded as one of the best umps in the game.

"As with any new technology, there has to be a sounding out system," Joyce told TMZ Sports ... "I hope they have done due diligence in that part of it."

"I hope [ABS is] as good as it can get, and maybe even improve from there."

Of course, MLB is instituting the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System, which will allow players to dispute the home plate umpire's call on a ball/strike ... a minimum of twice per game.

Contrary to popular belief, Joyce says he believes the computer system will actually prove how great umps are at what's an incredibly difficult job.

"I still think it's going to look good for the umpires that are working because they're that good. I'll be very honest with you."

As a way to underscore his point, Jim told us that when he retired in 2016, umpires were "scoring 96% plus" on balls and strikes.

There's a lot more with Joyce.

While he's taking a wait-and-see approach on the computers behind the plate, there are areas where he says he'd actually like to see replay expanded.

And, for all the people concerned over computers one day totally replacing umpires on the field ... Jim has a message -- it ain't happening, at least not anytime soon!