Jimmy Rollins Says MLB Robo Umps Will 'Never Happen' Despite ABS Challenge System Approval

... ABS Challenge System As Far As MLB Should Push It!!!

Jimmy Rollins says the MLB should "never" adopt full-time robot umps ... telling TMZ Sports this week the Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System is as far as the league should take things.

We caught up with the former Philadelphia Phillies superstar out at LAX last week just after Rob Manfred revealed the ABS Challenge System will be implemented in 2026, and he told us he really likes the move.

The ex-World Series champ said "it's a good thing," as it'll help umps get calls right when they matter the most.

If you missed it, the new rules will allow teams to challenge two calls per game -- and even more if they're successful. Some have wondered if the league should eventually move to the ABS system full time if it shows promise next year.

But Rollins made it clear he hopes the use of robots stops at this point.