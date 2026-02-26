House Oversight Democrats Demand President Trump Testify About Epstein Next

Play video content AP

The House Oversight Committee has finished deposing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and they'll take a crack at former President Bill Clinton tomorrow ... but Democrats say President Donald Trump is really their white whale.

Dems on the committee -- led by California Representative Robert Garcia -- gathered Thursday to demand the president sit down with them to answer questions about Jeffrey Epstein.

Rep. Garcia says the committee is setting a precedent of speaking to former presidents and other former high-ranking officials about this matter ... and, the president is on their list, too.

Trump appears in the Epstein Files almost more than anyone else, the California congressman says ... so, it's time for him to answer the committee's questions.

Of course, the president already believes he's been completely exonerated of any wrongdoing in connection to Jeffrey Epstein ... saying as much last week on Air Force One after reacting to former Prince Andrew's arrest.

Trump is mentioned extensively in the files ... though he has maintained he cut off all ties with Jeffrey Epstein almost two decades ago.