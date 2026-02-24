Ghislaine Maxwell Smelled Foul at Florida Prison, Former Inmate Says

Ghislaine Maxwell is a real stinker in federal prison ... as a matter of fact, she smells like "armpits," according to one inmate who knows her well.

The female inmate -- who we confirmed was incarcerated with Maxwell from 2023 to 2025 -- had daily contact with the convicted child sex trafficker at FCI Tallahassee in Florida ... and it was a smelly experience, to say the least.

Maxwell was transferred to FCI Tallahassee in 2022 after she was convicted on sex trafficking and other charges for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors. A judge sentenced her to 20 years in federal prison.

The inmate -- who only spoke on the condition of anonymity while still in Bureau of Prisons custody -- tells us Maxwell "has horrible personal hygiene" and "would shower once or twice a week," despite prisoners having regular access to the shower facilities.

The inmate said Maxwell "always had BO" because she would work out all the time and rarely wash herself afterwards. Maxwell always jogged around the recreation yard or walked briskly around the compound to get where she was going, according to the inmate.

Last July, TMZ published paparazzi photos of Maxwell, along with a video of her breaking a sweat as she went for a run on prison grounds.

And get this ... the inmate said Maxwell's reputation also reeked ... her fellow prisoners categorized her as a "Chomo" (child molester) -- because of her conviction charges -- and offered her little respect.

But, the inmate insists, Maxwell was never assaulted at FCI Tallahassee because no one wanted to get sent to the Special Housing Unit -- better known as "the hole" -- which is "very hard living."

The inmate said "the hole" acted as a deterrent to others thinking of assaulting Maxwell because you're confined 24 hours a day to your cell with cold food for months. She noted, "It's just not worth it."

In August 2025, Maxwell was sent to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, to serve out the rest of her sentence after her meetings with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche regarding the Epstein case.

Blanche conducted two days of interviews with Maxwell about Epstein's network of high-profile associates ... namely President Trump. Maxwell denied Trump had committed any crimes with Epstein.