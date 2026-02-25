Congressman Al Green Thinks His SOTU Confrontation of Donald Trump Was Needed

Play video content TMZ.com

Democratic Congressman Al Green thinks peaceful protests still matter ... especially when it comes to President Donald Trump and his incendiary language and conduct.

Green, a representative for the state of Texas, made headlines last night when he held up a "Black People Aren't Apes!" sign at the State of the Union address ... and he explained to TMZ the importance of an IRL rebuke.

See ... Green was sure Trump had heard about or read some of the blowback from his racist post depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, but Green didn't believe Trump had been confronted. And according to Green, having someone call you out directly to your face is a whole other ball game.

Green says that as Trump made his way down the aisle, Green -- who had intentionally procured a seat near the aisle -- told Trump "Black people aren't apes."

According to Green, Trump immediately took a step forward to "disengage." Then Green moved on to Plan B, which involved holding up the sign that read "Black People Aren't Apes!" This seems to have been what got him tossed out of the chamber.

As far as penalties being imposed for his protest ... Green doesn't think that'd be applicable. The way he sees it, MAGA members were wearing hats with signage spreading their message, so what's the difference?

This is the second year in a row Green was removed from a speech to Congress delivered by Trump ... last year Trump had just called his 2024 victory a "mandate" when Green stood up and shouted, "You have no mandate to cut Medicaid." The Speaker of the House ordered Green's removal from the chamber.