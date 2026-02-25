Jimmy Kimmel Slams Donald Trump After State of The Union Address

Play video content

Jimmy Kimmel pulled no punches against Donald Trump following the State of the Union address … blasting what he called an “angry” speech from the president.

Kimmel -- who went live with his show toward the end of the lengthy address -- wasted no time diving in on Trump, saying, “The theme of tonight’s speech was 'All foreigners are murderers.'”

He also took aim at Melania Trump, quipping, “He said zero illegal aliens have been allowed into the United States on his watch, but the door is always open to those who come in legally to be his next wife.” Later, he added, “The State of their Union is twin beds tonight.”

Jimmy compares Trump's speech to a "Christmas message from the Grinch,” after he says Trump bragged about ending D.E.I. and kicking 2 million people off food stamps.

It didn’t stop there ... Kimmel roasted Trump’s appearance too, saying his hair looked like “a cloud on top of a sweet potato,” before adding that his “flop sweat and makeup combined to form a frothy, homemade Orange Julius on his face.”

As you know, there's nothing but bad blood between the late-night host and the Prez ... with DT pushing for Kimmel's show to be canceled after comments he made regarding Charlie Kirk's shooter back in September.