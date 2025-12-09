Jimmy Kimmel Says Donald Trump Might Have a Crush on Him

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jimmy Kimmel Trump, I'm a Married Man ... POTUS Is in Love With Me!!!

By TMZ Staff
Jimmy Kimmel is "the one who got away" for Donald Trump ... according to a joke the late-night host made at the president's expense Monday night.

As you know ... Trump has been in an ongoing battle with Kimmel, rejoicing when "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was temporarily yanked off the air, calling him "terrible."

And all this special attention got Kimmel thinking ... "He is really fixated. I'm starting to think he might have a crush on me."

He's got a point ... the negging, the playful nicknames -- he could be on to something. Plus, he can't keep Kimmel's name out of his mouth.

POTUS made a bold proclamation during a Kennedy Center Honors event over the weekend ... "If I can't beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don't deserve to be president."

It was on that point the two found some common ground. Kimmel told Monday's live audience, "I don't think I've ever agreed with anything more than that."

Trump hosted the Kennedy Center Honors Sunday, so we'll see how it went when it airs December 23.

