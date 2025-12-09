Jimmy Kimmel Says Donald Trump Might Have a Crush on Him

POTUS Is in Love With Me!!!

Play video content ABC

Jimmy Kimmel is "the one who got away" for Donald Trump ... according to a joke the late-night host made at the president's expense Monday night.

As you know ... Trump has been in an ongoing battle with Kimmel, rejoicing when "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was temporarily yanked off the air, calling him "terrible."

And all this special attention got Kimmel thinking ... "He is really fixated. I'm starting to think he might have a crush on me."

He's got a point ... the negging, the playful nicknames -- he could be on to something. Plus, he can't keep Kimmel's name out of his mouth.

Play video content

POTUS made a bold proclamation during a Kennedy Center Honors event over the weekend ... "If I can't beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don't deserve to be president."

It was on that point the two found some common ground. Kimmel told Monday's live audience, "I don't think I've ever agreed with anything more than that."