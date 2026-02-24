Donald Trump Calls Democrats 'Crazy' During State of the Union

Play video content CNN

Donald Trump turned his State of the Union into an all-out brawl Tuesday night as he attacked Democrats, calling them "crazy" and accusing them of cheating elections.

Trump severely divided the room by asking the audience to stand if they believed America's first mission was to protect American citizens. Many Democrats remained seated while Trump scowled at them.

"You should be ashamed of yourselves," he said.

At one point, Rep. Ilhan Omar shouted, "You've killed Americans" ... to which Trump repeated, "You should be ashamed of yourself."

Earlier, Trump went specifically after Nancy Pelosi.

During a rare bipartisan applause about not letting politicians profit from insider information, Trump was taken aback by the support he was getting from across the aisle.

Trump on calling for a stop to congressional insider trading: “Did Nancy Pelosi stand up? Doubt it.” pic.twitter.com/N4HaMX6pZl @ZhouJaron

He said, "They stood up, and I can't believe it."

He added, "Did Nancy Pelosi stand up if she's here?"