Rep. Al Green Holds 'Black People Aren't Apes' Sign at State of the Union Address

Democratic congressman Al Green got kicked out of the State of the Union on Tuesday after appearing to protest one of President Donald Trump's racist social media posts.

Green held a sign which read "Black People Aren't Apes" as he was escorted from the event.

As you know ... Trump posted a video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes earlier this month. The post has since been removed from Trump's Truth Social page.

Barack later addressed the post, dismissing Trump's behavior as a "clown show."