Donald Trump Trash-Talks Barack Obama in Tribute to Jesse Jackson

Hours after Reverend Jesse Jackson's death, President Donald Trump memorialized the civil rights pioneer in a way only Trump could ... by making it all about Trump -- and he threw in a jab at former President Barack Obama for good measure.

POTUS shared a tribute to Jackson on Truth Social, listing all the ways he helped the late minister. Trump says he gave Jackson office space in one of his buildings, responded to Jackson's requests for criminal justice reform, and passed long-term funding for HBCUs ... "despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist."

Then he inexplicably throws shade at Obama, writing, "He had much to do with the election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand."

During Obama's 2008 presidential run, Jackson's relationship with Obama turned icy after he was caught on a hot mic saying he wanted to cut Obama's "nuts off." In the same conversation, Jackson accused Obama of "talking down to Black people."

But Jackson quickly apologized for the crude comments, telling Chris Cuomo, "I'm a long-standing supporter [of Obama], and because of my commitment to what he represents and the campaign, I was quick to apologize for any offense or any harm or hurt."

In many ways, Jackson paved the way for Obama, having run for the presidency himself in 1984 and 1988, and famously had tears streaming down his face when Obama won the Oval Office. And both men have their political roots in Chicago.

Jackson died peacefully Tuesday with loved ones by his side.

He was 84.