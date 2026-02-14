Barack Obama Responds To Trump Reposting Video of Him, Michelle As Apes

Play video content YouTube / Brian Tyler Cohen, Barack Obama

Barack Obama's finally responding to President Donald Trump sharing a video depicting him and his wife as apes ... part of the "clown show" he says the current prez is putting on.

The 44th President of the United States responded to the racist vid during an interview with Brian Tyler Cohen ... telling the host he thinks a majority of Americans find DJT's online presence troubling.

Obama refers to both the social media posts and the administration's public behaviors as a "clown show" ... and he laments the loss of "decorum" and "propriety" as it relates to the highest office in the land.

The former prez says the American people will ultimately show if they're dissatisfied with the current admin's antics at the ballot box.

As you know ... the video in question -- which drew ire from both sides of the aisle -- was posted to and then deleted from President Trump's official Truth Social account last week.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt originally tried to shout down the criticism against POTUS by telling us to "stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public."

However, it clearly mattered not just to the public but to members of the president's own party ... with Republican Senator Tim Scott calling it "the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House."

