Jimmy Kimmel Supporters Hammered FCC With Complaints When Show Was Put on Hiatus

The FCC received a ton of complaints after Jimmy Kimmel made a controversial comment regarding Charlie Kirk ... but a vast majority of them weren't knocking Jimmy.

We've received the complaints sent to the federal agency back in September 2025 through a Freedom of Information Act request to see how many people bashed Kimmel to the government ... and we actually found that a lot more were fans of the star writing in -- alleging censorship by the feds.

Many people argued the government was infringing on the First Amendment by forcing Kimmel off the air ... and they called out FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr for his comments about the talk show host.

Remember, Carr put pressure on ABC to drop 'Kimmel' back in September ... and the network temporarily hit the pause button on the show.

Several complainants accused Carr of allowing President Donald Trump to walk all over him -- using some far less savory language. One commenter -- see above -- calls either Trump or Carr "a thin-skinned loser who hates free speech."

As you know ... Kimmel was put back on the air within days of the network taking him off. He was briefly put on hiatus for saying, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

A small minority of the complaints did take shots at Kimmel -- and some at Stephen Colbert as well -- but they're few and far between.