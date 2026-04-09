Rep. Randy Fine Slams Dan Bilzerian's 'Fat Jew' Remark, Defends His Own Racist Comments

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Rep. Randy Fine is clapping back at Dan Bilzerian for calling him a "fat Jew" ... telling us the influencer-turned-candidate's bigotry won't win at the polls, while also defending his own bigoted remarks against Muslims.

The congressman stopped by "TMZ Live" Thursday to tell us he thinks Bilzerian is absolutely antisemitic, and only referred to his ethnicity that way to be disparaging.

Watch the clip ... Randy says Dan said what he said, "not because it's factual." Instead, he believes Bilzerian views Judaism "as some sort of negative thing."

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As we reported, the former "King of Instagram" is running for U.S. Congress against Randy in Florida's 6th Congressional District. In our conversation with Dan yesterday, he also dropped the n-bomb, which Randy said was enough for him not to want to even debate the congressional hopeful.

Fine told us, "It's my view that anyone who can use that word so easily, probably uses it in their everyday language and that's not a word that I believe has any place in the Republican party and I'm not interested in platforming it."

The convo really heated up, though, when we pointed out Rep. Fine's own history of outrageously, even dangerously, stereotyping Muslim-Americans.