Dan Bilzerian Lists Las Vegas Home for Sale for $25 Million

Rooted Elements Media/Getty/TMZ Composite

Dan Bilzerian is ready to offload his luxurious adult playground ... TMZ has learned the professional poker player has listed his Las Vegas residence for a hefty price tag.

The poker pro and businessman put his 7 bedroom, 12.5 bathroom estate on the market ... and is hoping to collect $25 million from a potential buyer. The whopping price point is justified when you hear about the property ... as the home boasts over 38,000 square feet of living space and sits on top of a 5-acre lot. Not to mention, there's a massive 16-car garage.

0906-Dan-Bilzerian-Adult-Playground-Las-Vegas-Home-Sub3
Rooted Elements Media

The amenities are equally impressive, with the listing describing the home as a "one-of-a-kind" estate.

0906-Dan-Bilzerian-Adult-Playground-Las-Vegas-Home-Sub2
Rooted Elements Media

Frank Napoli II, of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Nevada Properties, holds the listing and tells TMZ ... "In my 25 years of real estate, I’ve never seen anything like it. The cost of construction was well over 20 million at the time they built it. Since Dan bought it, he invested millions to improve the property even more. The quality of construction and finish work is the best I’ve seen, with imported materials from all over the world."

0906-Dan-Bilzerian-Adult-Playground-Las-Vegas-Home-Sub4
Rooted Elements Media

Additionally, the mansion is loaded with recreational amenities, including a cutting-edge golf simulator, rock climbing walls, foam pit, lounge, baseball/paintball field, gym, roller hockey rink, padded gymnastics and jujutsu room, among other perks.

0906-Dan-Bilzerian-Adult-Playground-Las-Vegas-Home-Sub1
Rooted Elements Media

As Frank put it ... Dan's estate is a "dream house," but DB has chosen to sell because he is buying properties in Bali and Dubai. Per the realtor, Dan plans to no longer have a permanent residence in the U.S.

0906-Dan-Bilzerian-Adult-Playground-Las-Vegas-Home-Sub5
Getty

His fold on the home is likely to be someone else's jackpot!!!

