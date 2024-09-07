Dan Bilzerian Lists Las Vegas Home for Sale for $25 Million

Dan Bilzerian is ready to offload his luxurious adult playground ... TMZ has learned the professional poker player has listed his Las Vegas residence for a hefty price tag.

The poker pro and businessman put his 7 bedroom, 12.5 bathroom estate on the market ... and is hoping to collect $25 million from a potential buyer. The whopping price point is justified when you hear about the property ... as the home boasts over 38,000 square feet of living space and sits on top of a 5-acre lot. Not to mention, there's a massive 16-car garage.

The amenities are equally impressive, with the listing describing the home as a "one-of-a-kind" estate.

Frank Napoli II, of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Nevada Properties, holds the listing and tells TMZ ... "In my 25 years of real estate, I’ve never seen anything like it. The cost of construction was well over 20 million at the time they built it. Since Dan bought it, he invested millions to improve the property even more. The quality of construction and finish work is the best I’ve seen, with imported materials from all over the world."

Additionally, the mansion is loaded with recreational amenities, including a cutting-edge golf simulator, rock climbing walls, foam pit, lounge, baseball/paintball field, gym, roller hockey rink, padded gymnastics and jujutsu room, among other perks.

As Frank put it ... Dan's estate is a "dream house," but DB has chosen to sell because he is buying properties in Bali and Dubai. Per the realtor, Dan plans to no longer have a permanent residence in the U.S.